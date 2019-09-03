WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.56 N/A 0.21 29.38 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.70 N/A 0.45 14.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of WisdomTree Investments Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has WisdomTree Investments Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given WisdomTree Investments Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 28.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 46.22%. Insiders held roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while PennantPark Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.