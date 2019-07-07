WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

As Asset Management companies, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.47 N/A 0.21 31.75 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.88 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s 1.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Garrison Capital Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.4% of Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.