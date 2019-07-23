WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.55 N/A 0.21 31.75 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 28.35% respectively. 7.6% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was less bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.