WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

This is a contrast between WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.41 N/A 0.21 31.75 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 8.78 N/A 0.02 103.75

Table 1 demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 21%. Insiders held 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was less bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.