WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

We are comparing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.54 N/A 0.21 31.75 Central Securities Corp. 28 39.98 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Central Securities Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 11.87% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Central Securities Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.