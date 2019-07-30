WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.53 N/A 0.21 31.75 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.78 N/A 7.59 5.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. Athene Holding Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Athene Holding Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Athene Holding Ltd. has an average price target of $56, with potential upside of 33.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 91.8% respectively. 7.6% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Athene Holding Ltd. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has weaker performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.