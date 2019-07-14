WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

As Asset Management businesses, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.51 N/A 0.21 31.75 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was less bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.