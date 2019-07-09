WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Reaches $6.41 After 4.00% Up Move; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agios Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Canaccord Genuity. Leerink Swann upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. See Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) latest ratings:

The stock of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 1.02M shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 25/05/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Closes Below 50-Day Average; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund Closes Below 200D-MA; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA; 18/05/2018 – WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Forms Golden Cross; 11/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Forms Golden Cross; 24/05/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Below 50D-MA; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund Closes Below 50D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree’s David Abner Receives ETF.com Lifetime Achievement Award; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MAThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $993.11M company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $6.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WETF worth $39.72M more.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager. The company has market cap of $993.11 million. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. It has a 29.93 P/E ratio. The firm also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. WETF’s profit will be $9.30 million for 26.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.