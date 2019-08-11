WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Reaches $5.38 1 Year Low; 0 Analysts Are Bullish New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Last Week

The stock of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.22 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.38 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $834.43 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $5.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $25.03 million less. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 510,892 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 13/04/2018 – WisdomTree Europe Domestic Economy Fund Daily Outflows $6.33M; 27/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS INC – U.S. LISTED ETF AUM WAS $42.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 8.4% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – REG-WISDOMTREE ISSUER PLC : DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/04/2018 – WisdomTree Investments Declares Dividend of 3c; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund Closes Below 200D-MA; 05/03/2018 WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Closes Below 200-D-MA; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily Outflows $159.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust has 117,335 shares. 29,510 are owned by Piedmont Advisors. Principal Grp Incorporated has 947,528 shares. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks invested in 46,100 shares. Sg Americas has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 32,193 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 19,185 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.37% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 6.85 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 107,399 shares. Shelton has invested 0.04% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Citigroup has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 47,419 shares.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager. The company has market cap of $834.43 million. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. It has a 42.36 P/E ratio. The firm also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Analysts await WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. WETF’s profit will be $10.86M for 19.21 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $989,018 activity. Shares for $496,253 were bought by Steinberg Jonathan L on Thursday, May 23.

