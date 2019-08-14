WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Reaches $5.25 52 Week Low; Endeavour Silver Ordinary Shares (cana (EXK) Shorts Increased By 6.5%

The stock of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.94 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.25 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $814.27M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $4.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $48.86M less. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 393,905 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA; 29/03/2018 – WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Above 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Goes Below 50D-MA; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA; 05/04/2018 – WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Closes Above 50-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Below 200D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree’s David Abner Receives ETF.com Lifetime Achievement Award; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Closes Above 50-D-MA

Endeavour Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (cana (NYSE:EXK) had an increase of 6.5% in short interest. EXK’s SI was 4.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.5% from 4.39 million shares previously. With 1.08 million avg volume, 4 days are for Endeavour Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (cana (NYSE:EXK)’s short sellers to cover EXK’s short positions. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.575. About 3.84 million shares traded or 83.74% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Rev $40.3M; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 17/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP – COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

More notable recent Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PEDEVCO and Ferroglobe among Energy/Materials gainers; Unit Corporation and Americas Silver among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why These 3 Silver Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) CEO Bradford Cooke on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Endeavour Silver: Quality Mid-Tier Producer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $322.43 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the GuanacevÃ­ mine in the Durango state; and the BolaÃ±itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $989,018 activity. Steinberg Jonathan L also bought $496,253 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on Thursday, May 23.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager. The company has market cap of $814.27 million. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. It has a 41.34 P/E ratio. The firm also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 105,700 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 74,560 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0% or 49,227 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Services Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). 851 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 647,813 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 197,854 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 1.39 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Principal holds 0.01% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) or 947,528 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Marshall Wace Llp has 65,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:WETF – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WETF, PLCE, CORR – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investment Brokers’ Q2 Earnings to Watch: PJC, WETF, SF – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WisdomTree marks three straight quarter of net inflows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wisdomtree Investments Inc (WETF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.