WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Reaches $4.64 After 8.00% Down Move; Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Shorts Raised By 10.52%

The stock of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $4.635. About 657,146 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree’s David Abner Receives ETF.com Lifetime Achievement Award; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – WisdomTree Completes Acquisition Of ETF Securities’ European Exchange-Traded Commodity, Currency And Short-and-Leveraged Business; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund Closes Above 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners LLC Exits Position in WisdomTree; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Closes Above 200-Day MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Goes Above 50-D-MAThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $700.95M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $4.26 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WETF worth $56.08M less.

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) had an increase of 10.52% in short interest. CIVB’s SI was 132,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.52% from 119,800 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)’s short sellers to cover CIVB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 60,300 shares traded or 65.07% up from the average. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 8.73% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 Steinberg Jonathan L bought $496,253 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) or 79,365 shares. On Wednesday, August 28 Schwartz Jeremy bought $47,315 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp reported 947,528 shares stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 74,560 shares. 57,919 are held by South Dakota Council. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,030 shares. Two Sigma Lc invested in 0% or 31,534 shares. Blackrock owns 17.00M shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv accumulated 5,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 1,777 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 13,056 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) or 48,299 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager. The company has market cap of $700.95 million. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. It has a 36.5 P/E ratio. The firm also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Analysts await WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. WETF’s profit will be $9.07M for 19.31 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WETF, PLCE, CORR – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CIFS and PMTS the only financial gainers, KMPR leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WisdomTree Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:WETF – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:WETF – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WisdomTree Announces Changes to ETF Family Nasdaq:WETF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.