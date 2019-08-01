WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Forms $6.20 Double Bottom; Blue Harbour Group LP Trimmed By $14.55 Million Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 33.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Blue Harbour Group Lp holds 1.08 million shares with $29.44 million value, down from 1.62 million last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.95B valuation. The stock decreased 5.19% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 3.03M shares traded or 165.80% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) formed double bottom with $5.89 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.20 share price. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) has $961.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 833,196 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund Closes Above 200D-MA; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily Inflows $128.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WisdomTree Investments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WETF); 24/04/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Below 50D-MA; 04/04/2018 – WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund Closes Above 200D-MA; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA; 07/03/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Earnings Fund Closes Above 50-D-MA; 18/05/2018 – WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Forms Golden Cross

Since February 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.97 million activity. Bossone Anthony also bought $295,965 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on Monday, February 4. Ziemba Peter M had bought 16,000 shares worth $97,082. Another trade for 79,365 shares valued at $496,253 was bought by Steinberg Jonathan L. 13,500 shares were bought by Muni Amit, worth $80,816 on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. WETF’s profit will be $10.86M for 22.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Hl Service Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 155,139 shares. Cibc World Inc has 14,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 1.50 million shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 197,854 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 772,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Continental Limited Liability Company owns 416,244 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 6.12M shares. Citadel Ltd owns 2.28 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). 29,225 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 37,869 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Prudential Financial invested in 187,100 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs owns 27,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

