WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Forms $6.19 Double Bottom; Virtra (VTSI) Shorts Up By 2.65%

Virtra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) had an increase of 2.65% in short interest. VTSI’s SI was 11,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.65% from 11,300 shares previously. With 4,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Virtra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s short sellers to cover VTSI’s short positions. The SI to Virtra Inc’s float is 0.15%. The stock decreased 7.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 22,322 shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has declined 44.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.79% the S&P500. Some Historical VTSI News: 14/05/2018 – VIRTRA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY S BACKLOG WAS APPROXIMATELY $8.3 MLN; 09/04/2018 – VirTra and Force Science Institute Announce Law Enforcement Training; 04/04/2018 VirTra Generates Record $8.6 Million in Orders in First Quarter

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) formed double bottom with $5.69 target or 8.00% below today’s $6.19 share price. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) has $959.78M valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 2.38M shares traded or 118.23% up from the average. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – WisdomTree Investments 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MA; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree’s Advisor Solutions Platform Named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily Outflows $159.8M; 22/03/2018 – REG-WISDOMTREE ISSUER PLC : DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree US MidCap Earnings Fund Closes Below 200-Day MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Goes Below 50D-MA; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 50-D-MA

More notable recent VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VirTra Sets Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Local Time – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VirTra Engages Top Military Simulation Consultant – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VirTra Receives Follow-On Order from U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; MSC Industrial Misses Q3 Expectations – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.43 million. The Company’s products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. It has a 34.86 P/E ratio. The firm also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agencyÂ’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Profund Advisors Ltd reported 0% stake. Oakworth reported 0% stake. Alpha Cubed Ltd owns 10,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Kornitzer Ks owns 46,100 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 237,909 shares stake. Swiss Natl Bank owns 237,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 40,469 shares or 0% of the stock. 145 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0% or 7,691 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 74,560 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).