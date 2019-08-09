WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.05 N/A 0.21 29.38 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.87 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of WisdomTree Investments Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WisdomTree Investments Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown WisdomTree Investments Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 26.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while PennantPark Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.