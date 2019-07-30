WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Contrasting side by side

Both WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.60 N/A 0.21 31.75 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.36 N/A 0.70 21.49

Demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is currently more expensive than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares and 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.