WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Contrasting side by side

Both WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.56 N/A 0.21 31.75 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.09 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 28.18%. Insiders held roughly 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.