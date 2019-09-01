WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.66 N/A 0.21 29.38 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 43.22% respectively. Insiders owned 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has 13.03% stronger performance.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.