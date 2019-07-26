WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) Comparison side by side

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.49 N/A 0.21 31.75 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.01 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 27.29% respectively. About 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.