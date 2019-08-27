WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.83 N/A 0.21 29.38 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.91 N/A 1.20 33.70

In table 1 we can see WisdomTree Investments Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that WisdomTree Investments Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a -0.66% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 62.8%. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.