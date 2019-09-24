WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) At $72.76 Forms Top; Independent Bank (IBCP) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 49 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 50 decreased and sold their stock positions in Independent Bank Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 16.65 million shares, down from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 71,385 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independent Bank reports CFO transition – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Succession Plan for Chief Financial Officer Position – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Pay A 0.8% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.88% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation for 917,285 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 110,252 shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.52% invested in the company for 900,134 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Fj Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 603,000 shares.