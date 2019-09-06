WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) At $72.60 Forms Top; Norwood Financial (NWFL) Shorts Raised By 24.88%

Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ:NWFL) had an increase of 24.88% in short interest. NWFL’s SI was 51,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 24.88% from 41,000 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s short sellers to cover NWFL’s short positions. The SI to Norwood Financial Corp’s float is 0.89%. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 4,674 shares traded. Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) has declined 6.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NWFL News: 12/04/2018 – Norwood Ma: Norwood Flower Committee; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q Net $3.13M; 16/03/2018 Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial Total Assets $1.127B as of March 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Norwood Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWFL); 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 18/04/2018 – NORWOOD SYSTEMS LTD NOR.AX – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH FON FOR PROVISIONING OF Wl-Fl SERVICES WITHIN NORWOOD’S WORLD Wl-Fl PRODUCT

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) formed multiple top with $78.41 target or 8.00% above today’s $72.60 share price. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) has $36.58M valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 201 shares traded. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Norwood Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NWFL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bert’s September Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Norwood Financial Corp. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.12 million shares or 1.51% more from 1.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL). Pnc Services Grp Incorporated owns 16,739 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 18,771 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 213,700 shares in its portfolio. Northern owns 0% invested in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) for 70,352 shares. American holds 0% or 3,667 shares. Peoples Services Corporation holds 11,821 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 8,372 shares. 1,418 were accumulated by Citigroup. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 0% or 502 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) for 232 shares.