Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) to pay $0.03 on Aug 21, 2019; CI FINANCIAL ORDINARY SHARES CANA (CIFAF) SI Increased By 46.12%

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) is expected to pay $0.03 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:WETF) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc's current price of $5.94 translates into 0.51% yield. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc's dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 1.03 million shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager. The company has market cap of $921.29 million. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. It has a 46.77 P/E ratio. The firm also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $989,018 activity. $492,765 worth of stock was bought by Steinberg Jonathan L on Monday, May 13. 50,000 shares valued at $295,965 were bought by Bossone Anthony on Monday, February 4. $80,816 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was bought by Muni Amit. On Monday, February 4 Ziemba Peter M bought $97,082 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) or 16,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 0% or 41,975 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2.28 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 329,994 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has 0.01% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 108,854 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com invested in 2.34 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 180,397 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,094 shares stake. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) or 29,164 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 293,816 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru holds 0% or 22,030 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 12,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 187,100 shares.

More notable recent WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:WETF – GlobeNewswire" on July 26, 2019