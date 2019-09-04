Wisconsin Capital Management Upped Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position by $306,000; Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raised Its Position

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 1.17 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 9,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 233,428 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, up from 223,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 5,228 shares traded. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 12.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC); 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M

