Wisconsin Capital Management Upped Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $1.14 Million; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $504,160

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 12,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 31,236 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 36,475 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, down from 37,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 559,106 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 53.42 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.