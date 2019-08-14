Wisconsin Capital Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $614,250 as Valuation Rose; Sanmina (SANM) Stake Held by Rothschild Asset Management Inc

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 49,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 561,931 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, up from 512,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 158,147 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares to 2,015 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Invsts holds 3.83% or 199,855 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.92% or 2.14 million shares. Janney Cap Mngmt holds 372,219 shares. Lpl Finance Limited reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 394,746 were reported by Golub Gp Ltd Company. Carmignac Gestion holds 821,130 shares. Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 889,698 shares. Cleararc invested in 4.12% or 186,181 shares. 60,902 were accumulated by Cadence Ltd Liability Com. Godshalk Welsh Incorporated reported 39,610 shares. 483,598 are held by Cambridge Trust. Moreover, Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,795 were reported by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 3.29 million shares or 4.79% of the stock. Decatur Cap Mgmt holds 6.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,150 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sanmina Corp (SANM) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for June 11th – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Viking Enterprise Solutions to Showcase Key Storage Technology at 2019 NAB Show – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsr LP owns 21,848 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 422,821 shares. Globeflex LP stated it has 0.11% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 43,821 shares. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 0.14% or 24,200 shares. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 80,400 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) or 400,953 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 23,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) or 961,541 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 48,308 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 62,805 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).