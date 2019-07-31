Wisconsin Capital Management Stake in Wex (WEX) Cut as Share Price Rose; Johnston Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18M, up from 14.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 2.53 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $219.93. About 161,315 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX’s Health Division Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners – Business Wire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX Brings Mobile Fuel Payments to Shell Fleet Customers – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX’s Fleet Division Kicks Off WEX SPARK Global Fleet 2019 Conference Today – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares to 2,015 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,330 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.29% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Martin & Incorporated Tn reported 20,346 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 0.86% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Westfield Cap Management Communications LP holds 138,176 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Raymond James & has 19,052 shares. 31,795 are held by Morgan Stanley. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 21,105 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 22,921 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 4,100 shares stake. Welch Forbes Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,808 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 1,514 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 6,100 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 193,980 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 26.43 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.