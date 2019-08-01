Wisconsin Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $614,250 as Stock Rose; Van Berkom & Associates Boosted Its Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Stake by $11.27 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 352,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 564,454 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 31.82M shares traded or 32.30% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graham Limited Partnership has 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lodestar Inv Counsel Il stated it has 4.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Limited Partnership invested in 2.57M shares or 6.44% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests Com reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mason Street Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Page Arthur B has 37,680 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Hldg Lc has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,459 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 34,844 are held by Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Tiedemann holds 120,136 shares. Orleans Corporation La owns 30,998 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.24% stake. 32,024 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance has invested 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yorktown Rech invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Limited Com invested in 59,697 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 312 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Price T Rowe Md owns 554,449 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 9,035 shares. 67,047 are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 1.11 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 169,779 shares. Cwm Limited Company holds 437 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co owns 316 shares. 8,500 are held by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 25,900 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 37,747 shares stake. North Star Mgmt Corp reported 46,243 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.