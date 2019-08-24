Wisconsin Capital Management Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Trimmed by $1.26 Million; Rafferty Asset Management Has Upped American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $1.09 Million as Share Price Rose

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 25,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 179,972 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 154,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 1.12 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 147,438 shares to 14,628 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 104,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,203 shares, and cut its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services accumulated 257,918 shares. 590 are owned by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. 1.55M are owned by Brandes Invest Prtn L P. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 623,349 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Provise Limited has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 7,465 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.14% or 73,805 shares. Montag A Assocs reported 0.27% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Regent Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.17% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11,990 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Co reported 125 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Management Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 52,800 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 891,327 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited reported 0.12% stake. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 56,125 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). World Asset Incorporated has 4,014 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 39,035 were accumulated by Raymond James Services Advsr. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has 29,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). C Gru Holdings A S stated it has 58,932 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 12,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 628 were reported by Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Co. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 5.42M shares. Tudor Et Al owns 32,103 shares. 59,900 were accumulated by Axa. Meeder Asset Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,594 shares.