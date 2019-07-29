Wisconsin Capital Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $667,500; As Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose, Blair William & Company Has Decreased Stake by $437,679

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 1,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 4,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 25,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 880,233 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Amazon Won’t Buy Rite Aid – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TOWR, BKNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt Incorporated holds 12.97% or 800 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 264,137 shares. Whale Rock Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 187,396 shares for 6.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 232 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company reported 2,911 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt accumulated 9,239 shares. Communication Of Vermont invested in 2.23% or 14,524 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department reported 2,822 shares. 1,026 were reported by Goelzer Invest Mgmt. 97,646 were reported by Nikko Asset Americas. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 7,900 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.12% or 3,828 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,819 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 34,613 shares to 498,993 shares, valued at $61.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonaldâ€™s Earnings: 3 Things to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Now McDonald’s Is Testing Robots in Its Kitchens – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Yum! Brands taps new division CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. The insider Domier Tanya L bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Gibbs David W.