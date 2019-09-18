Wisconsin Capital Management Position in Ansys (ANSS) Has Lifted by $3.06 Million; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Syntal Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 110,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 162,141 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 272,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 6.14M shares traded or 27.16% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 678.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 17,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 2,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $216.13. About 357,369 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,123 shares to 18,841 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 4,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “PE-backed Modern Aviation appoints CFO and controller – PE Hub” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer to buy SemCAMS co-owner in $5.1 bln deal – PE Hub” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 424,267 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Incorporated owns 2.75M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 473,100 shares. Jbf Cap Inc reported 30,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 522 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 213,446 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 207,118 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Gluskin Sheff Associates Incorporated reported 23,478 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 279,735 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 69,900 were reported by Teton Advsrs Incorporated. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.46 million shares. Moreover, Bain Capital Credit LP has 3.74% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 282,164 shares.