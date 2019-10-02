Wisconsin Capital Management Maintains Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Increased Holding by $730,742 as Market Valuation Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 3,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $9.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.07. About 372,442 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 332.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 13,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,927 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 558,867 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.