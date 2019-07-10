Wisconsin Capital Management Lowered Stake in Wex (WEX) by $573,000; As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Raised Stake by $741,919

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 37,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.08. About 247,333 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Five Cmbs Classes Of Dbwf 2018-AMXP; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Decatur Isd’s, Tx Go Bonds; 05/04/2018 – Dates Set for Moody’s Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $34.6 Million Of Second-Lien Rmbs Issued Between 2005 To 2006; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AMONG THE RISKS FACING WEAKER RETAILERS IS THE PROSPECT OF REFINANCING IN TIGHTENING CREDIT MARKETS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Has Updated The Sale Date For Germantown, Wi’s Go Bonds, Rating Unaffected; 03/04/2018 – SPECULATIVE-GRADE DEFAULT RATE SEEN FALLING TO 2.0 PCT A YEAR FROM NOW VS CURRENT 3.6 PCT – MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3 to Santa Rosa Elementary School District, CA’s $13M General Obligation Bonds, 2014 Election, 2018 Series D and E and affirms Aa3 on outstanding GO bonds; negative outlook assigned; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ozlm Vi, Ltd

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.18. About 218,725 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3,821 shares. American Int Gru reported 86,181 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Cap Limited Liability accumulated 21,105 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 22,659 shares. Natixis invested in 2,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 176,690 shares stake. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 7,005 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 6,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors owns 157 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0.2% or 417,687 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 24,594 shares. Martin And Tn accumulated 20,346 shares. 72,695 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 98,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 2,423 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 25.74 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 6,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1,258 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.19% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Financial Bank In invested in 0.02% or 2,100 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,219 shares. Investec Asset Management North America stated it has 0.29% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fjarde Ap accumulated 48,894 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bankshares Of America De holds 0.03% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 78,398 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested 3.37% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Harvest Management has 0.2% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,460 shares.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 4,698 shares to 94,956 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA).