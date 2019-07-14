Wisconsin Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $614,250; Market Value Rose; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Share Price Rose, Atika Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.32 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.63. About 412,849 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 107,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,631 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc stated it has 4,916 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6,328 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 60 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Vanguard Gp has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Natl Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0% or 31 shares. Jefferies Ltd Company has 25,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.05% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Logan Management Inc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Qs Investors Lc owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 961 shares or 0% of the stock.