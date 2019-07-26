Wisconsin Capital Management Lowered Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $1.26 Million as Market Value Rose; As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Valuation Declined, Bank Of Hawaii Boosted Its Stake by $441,540

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 1.39 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 673,014 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,163 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,698 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VUG).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Citrix (CTXS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NOK,NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Can Citrix Systems (CTXS) Retain Earnings Beat Streak in Q1? – Zacks.com” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Inv Limited holds 25,355 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 159,594 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.07% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 4,603 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Clean Yield Grp accumulated 3,195 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.99 million shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 47,186 shares. Andra Ap reported 74,600 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Fil Ltd holds 10 shares. 6,447 were accumulated by Orrstown Fincl. First Savings Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.29% or 42,424 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting EXAS Put And Call Options For January 2019 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,500 shares to 17,539 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).