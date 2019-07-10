Wisconsin Capital Management Lifted Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by $306,000 as Share Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Cut Position

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 429,526 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Limited Co holds 0% or 70,000 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt holds 2.54% or 609,357 shares in its portfolio. 8,209 are held by Gotham Asset Management. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 27 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.01% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 123,489 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 29,667 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 81,571 shares stake. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

