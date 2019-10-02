Wisconsin Capital Management Lifted Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $609,012; Fsi Group Continues to Hold Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 196.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 12,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 19,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, up from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 1.44 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 52,278 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 24.66M shares traded or 31.46% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 200,349 shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 603,726 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc owns 11.64M shares. Moreover, Hwg Partnership has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,039 shares. North Carolina-based Mcmillion Cap Management Inc has invested 2.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). James Investment Rech has 1.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 358,597 shares. 5,251 are held by First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson. New Vernon Inv Management Lc reported 9,834 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs invested in 156,747 shares. Ballentine Ltd Llc invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 128,563 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.53% stake. Bessemer owns 1.65 million shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 361,996 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsr New York holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 348,771 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

