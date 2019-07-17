Wisconsin Capital Management Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $966,600 as Stock Rose; Colonial Trust Advisors Maintains Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,545 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 41,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.66. About 2.71 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.08. About 8.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,350 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Finance Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 1,708 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 39,925 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,331 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 320 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Patten Group accumulated 6,607 shares. Aqr Capital owns 167,077 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 1,293 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Pension Serv stated it has 564,363 shares. Roosevelt Gru invested in 7,399 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,693 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 5,777 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Lc has 6,655 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Liability owns 2,740 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Lc owns 17,697 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abrams Bison Invests Llc invested 21.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Holderness Investments Com accumulated 1.24% or 10,514 shares. Founders Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wms Prtn Ltd stated it has 2,929 shares. Court Place Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.28% or 2,760 shares. Liberty Cap Management Inc accumulated 16,305 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 10,315 were reported by Pitcairn Company. Lone Pine Ltd Com invested in 5.17% or 3.57M shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 1.55 million shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 1.03 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 85 shares. Bluemountain Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc has invested 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.08 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.