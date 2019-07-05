Wisconsin Capital Management Increased Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position by $306,000; Stock Price Rose; As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Market Value Rose, Cortland Advisers Raised by $7.43 Million Its Holding

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 310,421 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 86 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has 0.04% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Amer Century Companies holds 0% or 90,547 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 23,350 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company holds 32,317 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 75,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 86,995 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 56,235 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity holds 0% or 12,610 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 32,186 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 284 shares or 0% of the stock.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,094 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc invested in 0.03% or 4,740 shares. The California-based Investment House Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.44% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Osborne Prns Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.17% or 11,287 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Com holds 2.63% or 19.04M shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap holds 57,257 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc holds 85,665 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 69,851 shares. Miller Howard Invests invested in 112,193 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd stated it has 9,093 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.03% or 2.70 million shares. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,459 shares. Barnett holds 0.04% or 942 shares.