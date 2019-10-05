Wisconsin Capital Management Increased Mastercard (MA) Position; PDC Energy Has 0.97 Sentiment

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 23.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc acquired 4,718 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 25,184 shares with $6.66M value, up from 20,466 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $274.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 85 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 88 sold and reduced their positions in PDC Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 64.71 million shares, down from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PDC Energy Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 49 Increased: 68 New Position: 17.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $4.32 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mastercard (MA) – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Visa: Mastercard Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in October – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 134,719 are held by Cambridge Rech Advsr. Lifeplan Financial Gru reported 77 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Moore & reported 2,068 shares stake. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1,820 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Temasek (Private) Ltd invested in 1.44M shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability has 6,129 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.09% or 1,621 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company reported 0.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bryn Mawr holds 1.59% or 110,896 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Co holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,526 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Company reported 45,956 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.74M shares. First Washington Corp has 150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 11.58% above currents $274.06 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28800 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29100 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $32400 target.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $26.76 million for 15.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management As holds 9.9% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Mangrove Partners owns 2.02 million shares or 8.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 2.12% invested in the company for 267,712 shares. The New York-based Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has invested 1.67% in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C., a Texas-based fund reported 203,031 shares.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 1.01M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) has declined 54.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $350,500 activity.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About PDC Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PDCE) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.