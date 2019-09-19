Wisconsin Capital Management Holds Position in Fiserv (FISV); Facebook (FB) Holder Gfs Advisors Cut Its Position by $3.92 Million as Valuation Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 20,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Confronts Outcry by Lawmakers Amid U.S. Privacy Probe; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 149.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 31,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 52,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, up from 20,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.34. About 4.57 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Liability Company owns 5,360 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Private Capital Advsrs Inc has 0.31% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,200 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 64,437 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests, Nebraska-based fund reported 97,974 shares. Logan Capital Management holds 261,281 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 23,462 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hills Retail Bank & Communication holds 1.87% or 79,162 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 246,262 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP reported 393,275 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 3.50 million shares stake. Page Arthur B holds 42,592 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.1% or 218,523 shares. 118,610 were reported by Cibc World.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $351.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 304,182 shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

