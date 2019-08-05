Wisconsin Capital Management Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Has Trimmed by $1.26 Million; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Vestor Capital Upped Its Holding by $1.18 Million

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 7,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 36,581 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 29,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 20.02 million shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook privacy scandal won’t slow Main Street retailers’ social ad spend @surveymonkey; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate; 18/04/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: Australia is backing a global plan to set tougher standards for Facebook and other social; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 19/03/2018 – Social-media ETF Falls With Facebook Set For Biggest Drop Since November 2016 — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 1.86 million shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares to 107,919 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,430 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares to 77,549 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.