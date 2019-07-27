Wisconsin Capital Management Has Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Hmn Finl (HMNF) Stake Has Lifted by Castine Capital Management Llc

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 3,484 shares traded or 59.52% up from the average. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 17.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marijuana & Blockchain ETFs: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How EBITDA Exposes Three Reasons to Like NVDA Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “How Will Nvidia Stock Hold Up Amid Tough Competition From AMD? – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Set to Report Q2 Earnings. Investors Will Be Looking Ahead. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 393 shares. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,632 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,282 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,710 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,898 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.38% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 170,431 shares. 3,725 were accumulated by Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Co. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 368,510 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 3.14 million shares. Sit Associates Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Crescent Park Mngmt LP owns 53,407 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 20,280 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Azimuth Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,457 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.31 million shares or 106.13% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 23,940 shares. James Inc invested in 2,000 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L invested 0.83% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,463 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 223 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 538 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 276,068 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.9% or 176,006 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 100,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 338,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 35,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF).

More notable recent HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K HMN FINANCIAL INC For: Jul 18 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.