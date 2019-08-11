Wisconsin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding as Share Value Rose; Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Its Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Position as Shares Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 60,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 282,255 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 342,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 75,360 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,825 were accumulated by First Business. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 60 shares. Van Eck Associates has 213,061 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited, Missouri-based fund reported 6,517 shares. Bainco International Investors owns 3,000 shares. Moreover, Amer Registered Advisor has 0.67% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 13,975 shares. 3,600 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot Inc. Paloma Mgmt Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,502 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% or 350 shares. Product Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 125,300 shares. Artisan Ptnrs LP holds 1.81 million shares. Comerica Financial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 4,078 shares. Qs Invsts accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 20,958 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 681,220 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

