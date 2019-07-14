Wisconsin Capital Management Has Raised Position in Stryker (SYK); Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by Wharton Business Group Llc

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 439.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 10,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.70M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC Lifts Stryker Price Target, Says Medtech Company Positioned For Growth – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker acquires OrthoSpace for up to $220M – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts bullish on Boston Scientific’s plans for 75 new products by 2022 – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp invested in 0.69% or 26,999 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0.68% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 7,110 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Coho Prns Limited owns 1,595 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.24% or 51,139 shares. Choate Advsrs reported 11,557 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Inc Limited Com reported 4,923 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Df Dent & has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 634,396 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va reported 47,962 shares stake. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 95,438 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,026 shares. Moreover, Glenview Savings Bank Dept has 2.59% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.91% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.58 million activity. Doliveux Roch bought $8,154 worth of stock. $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were sold by Fink M Kathryn. $1.68M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. $863,590 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were sold by Scannell Timothy J.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple mulls shifting output from China – Nikkei – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “There Is Much More Room For Apple Pay – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.1% or 9,916 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Century Cos holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13.35 million shares. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 4.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviva Public Limited invested in 2.78% or 2.18M shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Amer Insur Tx has 4.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 440,295 shares. Eastern Savings Bank owns 159,820 shares. Citizens Northern invested in 2.64% or 24,885 shares. Hartford Inv reported 549,879 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Lucas Management stated it has 6.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 120,000 were accumulated by Matthew 25 Management Corporation. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,149 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74B and $966.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,604 shares to 501,559 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).