Wisconsin Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Stryker (SYK) as Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Oakmont Partners Has Increased by $368,334 Its Stake

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 439.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 10,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $205.3. About 953,582 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 30.40M shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Limited Liability has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 2.10M shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.26% or 9,746 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leisure Cap Mgmt accumulated 20,325 shares. Moreover, Salem Mngmt has 6.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 95,332 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 24.60 million shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 2.62M shares. Provident Tru Company reported 5,000 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt invested in 0.97% or 50,443 shares. Paragon Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 78,149 shares. Winfield Assoc holds 3.73% or 59,361 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 1.00M shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 743,649 shares. Truepoint holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,160 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Lc owns 1,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 19,249 are held by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 3,350 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 5,610 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 35,970 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 1.63% or 17,791 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,221 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 37,244 shares. Dupont Mgmt owns 34,360 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,586 shares. Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca holds 7,545 shares. 2,900 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Capital. 15,876 were accumulated by Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Associated Banc accumulated 30,036 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819. Hutchinson Michael Damon had sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14,600 shares to 27,125 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.