Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $1.26 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Has Lowered Holding by $5.14 Million

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $114.53. About 1.35 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30 were reported by Valley National Advisers Inc. Motco holds 1,834 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 640,211 are owned by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,342 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd reported 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duncker Streett And Com holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 2,096 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Limited Liability Co. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 404,089 shares. First Personal Serv reported 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ami Asset Mgmt reported 115,944 shares stake. Andra Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bokf Na holds 38,675 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Axa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Charles Schwab Inc reported 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Coastline Trust accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 608,619 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 5,786 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 199,806 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Business Financial Ser holds 0.06% or 3,825 shares in its portfolio. 7,131 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,274 shares. 5,000 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss. National Ins Tx reported 0.75% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wasatch accumulated 0.77% or 816,860 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares to 2,015 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).