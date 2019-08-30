Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $356,700; Dudley & Shanley Position in Servicemaster Global (SERV) Cut as Market Value Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87.16. About 479,694 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global (SERV) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 165,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 617,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.83 million, down from 783,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 222,565 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NIO, Dillard’s, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.46% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,683 shares. Peddock Ltd Liability has 8,245 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 133,853 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 95,591 shares. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com holds 0.82% or 41,638 shares. 864,971 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Co. Davidson Advisors stated it has 110,486 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,953 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,940 shares. Alphaone Invest Lc owns 2,710 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natl Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 16,905 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co holds 7,380 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York invested in 24,315 shares.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 36.60 Cents Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares to 77,549 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).