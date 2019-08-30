Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $306,000; Market Valuation Rose; As Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Share Value Declined, Dudley & Shanley Lifted Holding by $7.86 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 17,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 16,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $255.57. About 53,468 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 355,660 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of lridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Total Service Rev Growth 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 12/03/2018 – All 10 Satellites for the Fifth Iridium® NEXT Launch Have Arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares to 683,372 shares, valued at $27.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,461 shares, and cut its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Commerce accumulated 14,420 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Company has 842,863 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 33,514 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 104,876 were reported by Bancshares Of America De. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 157,403 shares. 1.87M were reported by Pinnacle Associates Limited. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.01% or 1.45 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Dudley And Shanley invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 66,301 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 42,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 14,800 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 136,763 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 32,912 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

