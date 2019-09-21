Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lifted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $1.93 Million; Bristol (BMY) Holder Private Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 129,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86M, up from 122,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 3,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 10,843 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 7,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 541,159 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19,100 shares to 56,484 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,295 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

