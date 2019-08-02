Wisconsin Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $614,250; Market Value Rose; Triple Frond Partners Has Raised Its Position in Mastercard (MA) as Shares Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,261 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Ltd Liability Company holds 3.67% or 80,542 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 0.09% or 3,770 shares. Brighton Jones holds 7.67% or 537,544 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Co reported 144,060 shares stake. First Commonwealth Pa holds 1.6% or 21,681 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert State Bank Tru has invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Ycg Lc has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acr Alpine Ltd Liability Corp has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120.32M shares. Counsel Limited Ny owns 13,057 shares. 4,350 were accumulated by Sadoff Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Anchor Capital Advsr Llc holds 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 260,904 shares. Scott & Selber reported 56,970 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Limited Liability Co holds 2.92% or 38,961 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt holds 0.93% or 17,825 shares. 22,900 were reported by Andra Ap. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.01% or 10,580 shares. Wright Investors holds 1.47% or 15,401 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Condor invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Delaware owns 11,100 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle stated it has 273,349 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 14,418 shares. 1,580 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Cullinan Associate holds 4,015 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.21% or 221,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,770 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.